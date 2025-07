8 Jul. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin assessed relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia. According to him, the countries are united by the desire for mutual respect, independence and technological independence.

The prime minister highlighted promising opportunities for bilateral collaboration in oil and gas engineering, the automotive industry, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Mishustin stated that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia is developing dynamically.