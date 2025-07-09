Akkuyu NPP begins commissioning of first unit

9 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Commissioning has begun at the first power unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Türkiye’s inaugural nuclear facility, marking one of the final stages before full operation, general director of Rusatom Energy International Anton Dedusenko said.

According to him, “all the unit’s systems are undergoing a set of control operations” as part of commissioning.

"The launch of a nuclear power plant unit is a multi-stage operation. We are currently in one of the final stages of preparation for the start of operation of Unit 1. All systems and elements of the unit are being brought to a state of operational readiness and checked for compliance with nuclear safety criteria," Anton Dedusenko said.

In March, construction and installation works for the first unit were completed. The commissioning of Unit 1 is expected within a year.