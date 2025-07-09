Tbilisi denies Georgia's disconnection from SWIFT

9 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia stated that there are no grounds for disconnecting the country's financial system from SWIFT. Earlier, the European Parliament resolution called for disconnection.

There are no grounds for disconnecting the Georgian financial system from SWIFT, Georgia complies with all sanctions, the press service of the National Bank of the country reports.

The bank emphasized that the Georgian banking and financial sector complies with international standards in terms of combating money laundering.