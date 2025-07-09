Iran demands compensation from US, Israel

9 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian parliament is preparing a bill on compensation from the US and Israel. The authorities must file an official complaint against the countries in international courts.

The press secretary of the Presidium of the Iranian parliament Abbas Goodarzi reported on the work on the bill on compensation from the US and Israel for the June attacks on Iran.

He noted that a group of parliamentarians is working on the development of the draft. The bill provides for legal proceedings to obtain compensation.