Aliyev-Pashinyan talks kick off in Abu Dhabi

10 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan kicked off a meeting in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, the Azerbaijani president’s press service reported.

The two countries’ deputy prime ministers, top diplomats, and high-profile officials are also taking part in the meeting.

The Azerbaijani delegation includes Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

The Armenian delegation includes Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and Vice President of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan.

Before the meeting started, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan shook hands not only with each other, but also with members of the delegations. All representatives of Yerevan and Baku shook hands as well.

The talks in an expanded format lasted about two hours. After that, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan held talks in a one-on-one format. The two leaders spoke privately for about an hour.