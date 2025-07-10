Iran announces number of journalists killed in Israeli strikes

10 Jul. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has reported the number of journalists killed in Iran during the 12-day war with Israel.

The Iranian Basij media organization reports that 12 journalists were killed in airstrikes. Earlier, 10 people were known to lost their lives in the attack. Israel's airstrikes struck the buildings of the Iranian state television and radio company and the Bayan media holding in Tehran.

"After identifying two more bodies of media workers killed in the Zionist regime's military attack, the total number of journalists killed has risen to 12",

the message reads.

The organization has demanded international accountability for the deaths of the journalists.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health's estimates, about 700 civilians and up to 20 medical workers died in the republic as a result of Israeli strikes.