10 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On July 10, bitcoin set a new record, with its value exceeding $112,000

According to the data of the Binance trading platform, bitcoin exceeded $112,000 for the first time, trading at $112,682 by 19:39 Moscow time. It is 3.06% higher than the data of the previous sessions.

The cryptocurrency rose in price by 2.99% in 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap's aggregated data from over 20 exchanges, reaching an average price of $112,433.