Yerevan and Paris discuss strategic partnership document

17 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and France are working toward the signing of a strategic partnership document, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a press conference in Yerevan.

"There is a project with France that we are working on, and I hope it will be finalized in the near future. We are talking about a strategic partnership document. I am confident that it will be signed at the appropriate time," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Earlier this week, Pashinyan visited Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.