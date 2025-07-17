Russian Embassy in Damascus operates as usual

17 Jul. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian diplomatic mission was not damaged during Wednesday's Israeli military strikes on the capital of Syria and remains fully operational.

"The Russian embassy is operating as usual",

the Russian embassy in Syria reported.

No Russian citizens were reported injured, according to embassy sources cited by RIA Novosti.

It should be noted that the Israeli army struck Damascus on Wednesday. The missiles fell in the area of the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces, as well as the presidential palace. According to Syria's Ministry of Health, 3 people were killed and more than 30 were injured.