The Forestry Committee of Dagestan reported the launch of fire prevention measures involving 9 kilometers of protective mineralized strips around the mountain.

These firebreaks, created by plowing forest-adjacent land, represent a crucial wildfire prevention strategy for the region, officials emphasized.

The administration of Makhachkala received the order due to the difficult fire situation and the need to eliminate the spread of fire.