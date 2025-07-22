U.S. ready to attack Iranian nuclear facilities again

22 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States is ready to attack Iranian nuclear facilities again "if necessary," U.S. President Donald Trump said, commenting on the statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on serious damage after the previous attack.

"Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran nuclear sites: "Damages are very severe, they are destroyed." Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!" Donald Trump said.

The U.S. President also urged the CNN TV channel to fire "their phony reporter" and apologize to the U.S. president and air force pilots who he said destroyed the nuclear sites.

Earlier, the Iranian FM said that the Iranian nuclear facilities were "seriously damaged," adding though that Tehran does not intend to give up enrichment, which is a question of national pride.