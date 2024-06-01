Caucasus expresses interest in technical specialists

Deputy General Director of Kavkaz.RF Rustam Tapayev reported on the demand for technical professionals across North Caucasus resorts.

He highlighted that while the region has sufficient economists and lawyers, there's a critical shortage of specialists capable of operating cable car systems and other complex technical infrastructure.

Tapayev explained that Kavkaz.RF's mission involves training such technical experts can then be "exported to other regions of Russia".

He added that the organization is currently strengthening partnerships with local universities to address the region's severe shortage of technical personnel.