Dagestan warns of extreme fire hazard
Dagestan has issued an emergency alert due to the increased threat of natural fires, according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the republic.

The Emergency Ministry reports Class 5 extreme fire danger (the highest level) will affect Derbent, Suleiman-Stalsky, Buinaksky, Sergokalinsky districts and Derbent city on July 28-29.

Class 4 high fire danger is forecast in Kaytag, Karabudakhkent, Kayakent, Laksky, Babayurtovsky, Nogai, Tarumovsky districts, Makhachkala, Izberbash and Yuzhno-Sukhokumsk.

 

The Emergency Ministry warned that landscape fires, forest blazes, reed bed fires and residential area fires remain possible during this period.

