Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze to run for 3rd term

The current head of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, may remain in the post of mayor for a 3rd term: despite hesitation, his candidacy will be nominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the party’s press service reports.

The official presentation and nomination will take place tomorrow, when the party’s political council meets. The election campaign begins on August 5.

The Tbilisi mayoral elections will be held as part of the municipal elections on October 4. Only citizens of Georgia who are registered in the capital will be able to cast their vote.