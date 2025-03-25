Hamas militants ready to cooperate with Red Cross

Hamas’ armed wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, has said that it is ready to cooperate with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on issues of delivering humanitarian aid to hostages.

"Al-Qassam Brigades are ready to ready to positively engage and respond to any request by the Red Cross to bring food and medicine to the hostages," spokesman for the armed wing Abu Ubaida said.

According to him, they do not deliberately starve the prisoners, but they eat what fighters and the general public eat.

"We insist on the opening of humanitarian corridors in a normal and permanent manner for the passage of food and medicine to all our people in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the cessation of all forms of enemy aerial activity during the times of parcel deliveries to the prisoners," the statement reads.

Humanitarian assistance from international humanitarian organizations and UN structures has not been reaching the Gaza Strip since March 2, Israel closed all checkpoints.