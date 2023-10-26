Vestnik Kavkaza

Khabib hints at Islam Makhachev new superfight

© Photo: Islam Makhachev's social media page

Former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will fight Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title in November, according to Makhachev's mentor and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has confirmed his protégé will contest for a belt on his debut at 170 lbs.

UFC's annual event at Madison Square Garden is expected to take place on November 15, although nothing has been confirmed.

Makhachev, a former UFC champion, decided to vacate his lightweight belt in May to make the move up to welterweight.

