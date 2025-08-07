Putin and Xi Jinping hold phone talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday.

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing is pleased that Moscow and Washington are maintaining contacts and improving relations, China Central Television reported.

"China is pleased to see that Russia and the United States are maintaining contacts, improving mutual relations and promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," Xi said.

Xi Jinping outlined China’s principled position and said that there are no simple solutions to complex problems. He noted that regardless of the changing situation, China will adhere to a consistent position and persistently promote reconciliation and negotiations.

The two leaders discussed a number of pressing matters of bilateral and international concern, including in light of preparations for Putin's upcoming visit to China to take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.