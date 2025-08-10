Pashinyan briefs Erdogan on results of Washington meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 8, according to the Armenian PM’s office.

Pashinyan briefed Erdogan on the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the joint petition to the OSCE on the dissolution of its Minsk Group mechanisms and the unblocking of regional communications. They also discussed the 'Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity' project.

The Armenian PM noted that the establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan creates an opportunity to establish a new quality of regional cooperation.

Matters on the Armenia-Turkey bilateral agenda were also discussed by Pashinyan and Erdogan; in particular, the implementation of previously reached agreements.