Pashinyan and Kobakhidze discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan talks in U.S.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the Armenian Prime Minister's Office reported.

The Armenian PM presented to his counterpart the results of the negotiations held in Washington last week.

Pashinyan and Kobakhidze shared the opinion that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens up new opportunities for the entire South Caucasus region.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral and regional relations.

Pashinyan thanked the Georgian PM for publicly welcoming the agreements reached in Washington.

