Iran preparing for new war with Israel - Khamenei adviser

Another war with Israel or the United States may begin at any time, senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Yahya Rahim Safavi said.

"We are not in a ceasefire, we are in a stage of war. No protocol, regulation or agreement has been written between us and the U.S. or Israel. I think another war may happen, and after that, there may be no more wars," Safavi said.

According to him, Tehran must strengthen its diplomatic, media, missile, drone and cyber offensive strategy.