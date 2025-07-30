Vestnik Kavkaza

Fidan and Rubio discuss meeting of Russian and U.S. leaders

© Photo: the Turkish Foreign Ministry's social networks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the outcomes of U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The sides addressed possible steps in the future to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Fidan expressing Türkiye's readiness to provide all kinds of support to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Several regional issues were also discussed, including Iran's nuclear program and developments in Syria.

