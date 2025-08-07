UK imposes new sanctions against Iran

The UK Foreign Office announced the expansion of its sanctions list targeting Iranian entities, citing activities threatening regional and international stability.

It states that four companies have been sanctioned. Milavous Group and Ocean Leonid Investments, according to London, were involved in destabilizing "the UK or any other country", including Ukraine or Israel. The other two companies, Admiral Shipping Group and Petrochemical Commercial Company, are believed by the UK Foreign Office to have done the same with respect to "the UK or any other country".

In addition to this, Hossein Shamkhani has been added to the sanctions list, who, according to the Foreign Office, is involved in the activities of Milavous Group and Ocean Leonid Investments.

All UK-based assets of these entities will be frozen, with a total ban on transactions involving them. Shamkhani’s assets are likewise frozen, and he is barred from entering the UK.