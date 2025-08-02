Vestnik Kavkaza

Agricultural exports from Stavropol to Uzbekistan quadrupled

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Since 2020, the Stavropol Territory has quadrupled its agricultural exports to Uzbekistan, according to Anton Doronin, head of the regional Ministry of Economic Development.

According to the official, the volume of trade between the Russian region and the Central Asian republic amounted to about $37 million. The Uzbek side most often purchased plastics, meat and offal.

As Doronin noted, Stavropol is also working on options for the supply of fertilizers, seedlings, milk and confectionery. Cotton and knitwear are most often imported from Uzbekistan.

