The European Union is struggling with "writer’s block" while developing its new package of sanctions on Russia, Politico Europe reported citing European diplomats.

According to the media outlet, the EU’s 19th package of sanctions is due in early September but officials may not be able to meet the deadline.

"No serious measures against Russian energy are expected to be included in the package," Politico writes.

The media outlet points out that the EU "is increasingly aware it is Washington, not Brussels, that is best placed to turn the screws."