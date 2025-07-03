250 people involved in extinguishing forest fire in Gelendzhik

Firefighting efforts continue in Gelendzhik’s forestry area, where the fire originated after the fall of the UAV debris.

"According to the latest data, 249 people and more than 68 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ aircraft, a Be-200 aircraft have been involved",

Mayor Alexey Bogodistov reported.

He added that the Minister of Civil Defense and Emergency Situations of the Krasnodar Territory, Sergey Shtrikov, arrived at the scene. An operational headquarters was organized to distribute forces and resources to extinguish the fire.

The Gelendzhik administration also confirmed that volunteer assistance is being mobilized to support firefighting efforts.