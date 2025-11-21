Armenia to rewrite Constitution after parliamentary elections, Pashinyan says

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced the planned timeframe for holding a referendum on the draft of the new Armenian Constitution.

The adoption of the new Constitution of Armenia will take place after the elections to the National Assembly, which will take place in June next year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"It is important that the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution to be held after the 2026 parliamentary elections,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.

The head of the Armenian government also explained the reasons for choosing this specific timeframe. According to him, this allows the political forces operating in the country to make their views known to the public on this issue.