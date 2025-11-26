CSTO leaders discuss military-economic cooperation at Bishkek summit

Leaders of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are discussing issues of military and military-economic partnership and will sign documents on cooperation in these spheres at a meeting of the Collective Security Council in the Kyrgyz capital city on November 27.

The meeting will be attended by Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan.

Apart from that, a number of other CSTO events will be held in Bishkek, including a joint meeting of the Councils of Foreign Ministers and of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Security Council Secretaries.

The CSTO foreign ministers, defense ministers, and security council secretaries discussed countering transnational threats, terrorism, and cyber threats during a joint meeting in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

"The discussion focused on strengthening regional security, enhancing the effectiveness of collective defense, coordinating foreign policy efforts, and countering modern security challenges. During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on strategic areas of cooperation between member states in the spheres of defense and security, as well as measures to counter transnational threats, including terrorism and cyber threats," the statement reads.

Since Russia will take over CSTO presidency from January 1, 2026, the Russian side will present the priorities of its activities in the organization next year.