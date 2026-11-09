Hormuz LNG traffic hits highest in October since Iran war began

The monthly tally of laden liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz reached its highest in October since the U.S.-Iran conflict disrupted shipping this year, Reuters reported, citing S&P Global Energy data.
Last month, 31 LNG tankers went through the key waterway, according to data from S&P Global Energy, of which 23 were loaded at Ras Laffan in Qatar and 8 at Das Island in the UAE.
October exports were the highest since February when the war started and were up from September's corresponding tally of 23 vessels exiting the strait, the data showed.
"We are looking at UAE back to pre-war transit levels and Qatar at over 30% of pre-war Hormuz transits," S&P Global Energy said.
Kpler's shiptracking data showed 42 LNG cargoes were loaded in October, up from 27 in September.
The changes come as Ras Laffan's October loadings reached 35 cargoes, surpassing 2.7 million tons, the highest since the war started, according to Kpler data. Qatar exported nearly 6.2 million tons in February.