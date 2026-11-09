The monthly tally of laden liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz reached its highest in ​October since the U.S.-Iran conflict disrupted shipping this year, ‌Reuters reported, citing S&P Global Energy data.

Last month, 31 LNG tankers went through the key waterway, according to data from S&P Global Energy, of which 23 were ​loaded at Ras Laffan in Qatar and 8 at Das ​Island in the UAE.

October exports were the ⁠highest since February when the war started and were up ​from September's corresponding tally of 23 vessels exiting the strait, ​the data showed.

"We are looking at UAE back to pre-war transit levels and Qatar at over 30% of pre-war Hormuz transits," S&P Global Energy said.

Kpler's shiptracking data showed ​42 LNG cargoes were loaded in October, up from 27 in September.

The changes ‌come ⁠as Ras Laffan's October loadings reached 35 cargoes, surpassing 2.7 million tons, the highest since the war started, according to Kpler data. Qatar exported nearly 6.2 million tons in February.