Shymbulak resort to open for season on November 26

The technical start of the season at the Shymbulak mountain resort is scheduled for tomorrow, November 26.

This season features relocated facilities: the equipment rental station and seasonal lockers have been moved to Medeu Station, while one-day storage lockers remain available at Shymbulak Station.

A new "Beginner" ski pass has been introduced, providing full-day access to all beginner slopes for 8,000 tenge (approximately 1,200 rubles).

The resort announced that all ski passes will be sold at discounted low-season rates from November 26 through December 6.