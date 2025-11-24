Vestnik Kavkaza

Shymbulak resort to open for season on November 26

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The technical start of the season at the Shymbulak mountain resort is scheduled for tomorrow, November 26.

This season features relocated facilities: the equipment rental station and seasonal lockers have been moved to Medeu Station, while one-day storage lockers remain available at Shymbulak Station.

A new "Beginner" ski pass has been introduced, providing full-day access to all beginner slopes for 8,000 tenge (approximately 1,200 rubles).

 

The resort announced that all ski passes will be sold at discounted low-season rates from November 26 through December 6.

