Tehran, Doha discuss situation in the Middle East

The Emir of Qatar and Iran's Interior Minister discussed the process of resolving the Iran-US conflict and de-escalation in the region.

Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Doha, where he was received by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Arab leader's office reports.

The parties discussed efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East during the meeting.

"The meeting addressed regional developments and efforts aimed at de-escalation to strengthen regional and international security and stability,”

– the press office of the Emir of Qatar.