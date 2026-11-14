US Permanent Representative reports progress in Israel-Lebanon negotiations

US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz has given a positive assessment of the state of negotiations involving Beirut, Tel Aviv and Washington, saying the diplomatic dialogue is creating the conditions for a "bright future" in the region.

"The peace process between Lebanon and Israel has support and must move forward. I have heard the perspective of the Lebanese side and will convey it to the UN Security Council and Washington",

Mike Waltz said.

Waltz highlighted the importance of adjusting UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which sets out the mandate of the peacekeeping contingent stationed along the border between the two countries, noting that the mandate is due to expire at the end of the year.

The diplomat also called on Hezbollah to lay down its arms, arguing that no country should have two separate armies and that order in Lebanon must be restored by the nation's own armed forces.