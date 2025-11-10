Vestnik Kavkaza

US backing strengthens Hungary's resistance to EU Russian energy ban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed Budapest would oppose European Commission and Parliament measures threatening Hungary's energy security.

The Hungarian leader characterized the EU's reaction to Washington's authorization of continued Russian energy imports - despite US sanctions - as confrontational, noting Brussels seeks complete prohibition of Russian energy exports to member states by early 2027.

According to Orbán, Hungary will reject these EU proposals and actively resist their implementation.

The exemption for Hungary was secured during Orbán's November 7 Washington meeting with US President Donald Trump, which ensured continued Russian oil and gas deliveries via Druzhba pipeline and TurkStream infrastructure.

