Zangezur Corridor to help develop ties between Baku, Yerevan, and CIS Countries, Armen Grigoryan says

The significance of the Zangezur Corridor project lies in its ability to develop not only ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia but also contacts with CIS countries, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.

The opening of transport links between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and in particular the launch of the Zangezur Corridor, will not only enable the development of ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia but also strengthen contacts with CIS countries, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said addressing the 13th meeting of CIS Security Council Secretaries, which took place in Moscow.

In his speech, Grigoryan emphasized the agreement to open communications, reached under the Washington Declaration, as well as the Zangezur Corridor (TRIPP) project.