Zangezur Corridor to transform South Caucasus into logistics hub, Armenian President says

The launch of the Zangezur Corridor will transform the South Caucasus region into a logistics hub, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan stated following a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

