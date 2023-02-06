Dozens dead as powerful earthquake rocks Turkey

6 Feb. 9:00

At least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured after a strong earthquake jolted southern Türkiye on Monday morning, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 km. It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province. A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep.

According to initial information, 76 lost their lives in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, and Malatya provinces and 440 others were injured in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis provinces.

The initial earthquake was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and neighboring countries including Lebanon and Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan conveyed get well wishes to citizens affected by the earthquake. He added that AFAD and other units are “on alert.” He noted that rescue teams were immediately dispatched to areas affected by the earthquake. "We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work," the head of state added.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that six earthquakes with magnitudes above 6 had hit the country so far early Monday. Soylu added that the earthquakes had affected several provinces including Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adıyaman, Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, and Sanliurfa. "Our rescue teams have been dispatched to the region. Our cargo planes were prepared and shipped to the region." He noted that the country issued a level-4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid.