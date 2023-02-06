Russia records total of 22,004,828 COVID-19 cases

6 Feb. 14:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,084 over the past day to 22,004,828, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday. A day earlier, 9,410 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 450 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 27.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 23 regions, while in 47 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 15 regions. A day earlier, 618 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,815 over the past day versus 2,382 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,362,157 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,007 over the past day versus 910 a day earlier, reaching 1,850,471.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,010 over the past day, reaching 21,384,884. A day earlier some 5,200 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 40 over the past day, reaching 395,319. A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Earlier it was reported that there were two Kraken - subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus strain - infection cases in Russia.