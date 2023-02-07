Russia records 7,615 daily COVID cases

7 Feb. 15:10

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,615 over the past day to 22,012,443, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

As many as 1,445 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 221.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 67 regions, while in seven regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 450 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,523 over the past day versus 1,815 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,363,680 according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,013 over the past day versus 1,007 a day earlier, reaching 1,851,484.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 8,455 over the past day, reaching 21,393,339. A day earlier, some 5,010 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 43 over the past day, reaching 395,362. A day earlier, 40 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Vestnik Kavkaza reported that a day earlier Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 8,084 over the past day to 22,004,828.