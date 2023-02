11 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers from the Russian Emergencies Ministry have recovered 12 bodies over the last day while clearing the rubble in Turkish regions affected by earthquakes, the emergency service said.

During the whole operation, 39 bodies were extracted from the wreckage and five persons were rescued.

Vestnik Kavkaza earlier reported that more than 20,000 people have lost their lives in Turkey and Syria earthquakes.