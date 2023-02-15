Russia records 13,436 daily COVID cases

15 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 13,436 over the past day to 22,106,985, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID cases has been the highest since October 14, 2022, when 14,736 cases were registered. A day earlier, 9,826 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,548 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 40 regions, while in other 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 1,662 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,862 over the past day versus 1,862 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,387,111, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,271 over the past day versus 1,203 a day earlier, reaching 1,861,369.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 12,071 over the past day, reaching 21,461,669. A day earlier some 10,420 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 36 over the past day, reaching 395,652. A day earlier 35 COVID-19 deaths were registered.