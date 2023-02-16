German police officers to patrol Armenian border within EU mission

16 Feb. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Fifteen police officers from Germany will take part in an international mission to maintain the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, German Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

According to Hebestreit, unarmed law enforcement officers will patrol the border from the Armenian side.

"The Federal Cabinet of Ministers has decided that Germany will take part in the new civilian EU Mission to Armenia (EUMA) along the international border with Azerbaijan," he said.

He specified that a "maximum" of 15 German law enforcement officers will take part in the EUMA mission, and the total number of participating police officers from different European countries will include 100 people.

Meanwhile, the deployment of a new civilian EU Mission in Armenia under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border was announced on January 23. The mission's initial mandate will last for two years, and its operational headquarters will be located in Armenia.