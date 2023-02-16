NATO to intensify support to Georgia and Moldova

16 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The defense ministers of the NATO member states have agreed to increase support to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, and Moldova to enhance their defense capabilities, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"Ministers discussed our commitment to our other partners [...], including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova. And we agreed to step up tailored support to enhance their defense capabilities," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the NATO defense ministers' meeting.

The meeting of defense ministers of NATO member states took place in Brussels on February 14-15.