NATO chief heads to Ankara

16 Feb. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is paying a visit to Türkiye on February 16 to express the alliance’s solidarity and support after two devastating earthquakes that killed tens of thousands of people in southeastern Anatolian provinces.

“I am going to Türkiye and meet with President [Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and Foreign Minister [Mevlüt] Çavuşoğlu to express my condolences and my solidarity,” Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels following the defense ministers’ meeting on Februry 15.

He is also expected to visit areas affected by the earthquakes of February 6. Çavuşoğlu and Stoltenberg will also hold a press conference following the talks.

The secretary-general said that all the allies have expressed their deepest condolences and support to Türkiye, recalling that the shelters the alliance is providing will arrive in the earthquake-hit region within days. He said he will discuss with Erdoğan and Çavuşoğlu on how NATO will continue its relief support to the people of Türkiye.