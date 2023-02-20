U.S. plans new anti-Russia sanctions

20 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States plans to impose further sanctions and export control measures targeting Russia’s energy and defense sectors, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

According to the sources, the future restrictions will cover Russia’s defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and a number of individuals. Apart from that, the U.S. is expected to take measures to thwart attempts at bypassing the anti-Russian sanctions by third countries.

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs said earlier that the U.S. and G7 partners planned to impose more restrictions by the anniversary of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. According to Victoria Nuland, the sanctions would apply to supplies of technologies to the Russian defense industry and high-technology equipment. She also said that the sanctions would also target those who help the Russian authorities to carry out the special military operation and bypass the existing sanctions.