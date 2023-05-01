Over 90% of voters support overhaul of constitution in Uzbekistan

1 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 90% of voters in a constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan supported amending the republic’s fundamental law, the country’s election chief said.

"According to preliminary reports, 90,21% of citizens voted for [the overhaul], 9.35% against it, with 0.49% of ballots being damaged or recognized as invalid," he said, adding that voter turnout was 84.54%. Over 16.6 million people out of the country’s 19 million citizens listed as voters took part in the referendum.

The final results of Sunday’s voting will be published later, the head of the Central Election Commission said.

The CIS mission of observers recognized the referendum as legitimate.