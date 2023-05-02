Kremlin: Armenia has no alternative to trilateral agreements with Russia and Azerbaijan

2 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are no other legal bases for the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement apart from the tripartite arrangements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The solution of the existing problems between the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan] and the possible development of some joint actions and steps aimed at easing the tension in the region are, first of all, of course, possible on the basis of the tripartite documents that were signed together with Russia," Peskov said.

The spokesman said that there are no other legal grounds yet that would contribute to the settlement, so these tripartite documents still have no alternative.

He noted that any help that can help the settlement on this basis is welcome.