Which airlines allowed to fly to Georgia?

11 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said that sanctioned Russian airlines and ships would not be able to operate in Georgia, while unsanctioned ones would have an opportunity to perform direct flights.

According to her, representatives of the Russian aviation authorities have not yet applied to the Georgian side for permission to resume direct flights between the countries.

"To date, no permission has been granted by Georgia, because at this stage we have no appeal from either the airlines or the state," she said.

Kvrivishvili added that if air traffic is restored, those airlines and planes from Russia that are not under international sanctions will be able to fly to Georgia.

The deputy minister explained that many countries, including Israel, the UAE and Azerbaijan had direct flights from Russia.