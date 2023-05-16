Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss South Caucasus situation

16 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A phone conversation has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu on May 15, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, Bayramov congratulated Cavusoglu on the fact that Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling party are ahead with a majority of votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Türkiye.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the current situation in the South Caucasus region and the latest information on the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia were also discussed.