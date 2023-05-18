Kazakhstan plans to launch direct flights to Singapore

18 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is interested in launching direct flights to Singapore, according to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh side offered Singapore Airlines to use the open skies regime in Kazakhstan with the fifth freedom of the air. The parties agreed to continue discussing the opening of air traffic during a meeting in July 2023 with the participation of Singapore Airlines and Singapore Changi Airport.

In addition, the Singaporean side briefed representatives of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee on the possibility of studying at the Singapore Civil Aviation Academy.

Also, the plans of Air Astana to start flights between the countries were particularly noted. In order to expand flight routes and enhance international connectivity, efforts are currently underway to establish direct flights between Kazakhstan and Singapore.