Türkiye's Kahramanmarash hit by another earthquake

23 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude has occurred in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash at night, the Agency for the Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters and Emergencies under the Government of Türkiye (AFAD) reported.

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located in the Goksun district, the hearth lay at a depth of 7 km, Trend reported.

There was no information about the destruction and casualties.

Yesterday, Kahramanmarash was hit by an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude with the epicenter in the Goksun district at a depth of 7 km.