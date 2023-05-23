Russia’s KAMAZ to open 5th service center in Turkmenistan

23 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian KAMAZ PJSC plans to open a fifth service center in Turkmenistan which will be located in the Dashoguz region.

According to official sources, four service centers currently serve tens of thousands of KAMAZ vehicles used in various sectors of the economy.

The first KAMAZ service center was opened in July 2008 in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Similar centers were opened in November 2021 in Turkmenbashi city, and in September 2022 - in the cities of Mary and Turkmenabat, Trend reported.